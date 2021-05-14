Zacks Investment Research Downgrades BRF (NYSE:BRFS) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BRF (NYSE:BRFS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BRF Brasil Foods SA, formerly Perdigao S.A., is a Brazil-based food company focused on the production and sale of poultry, pork, beef cuts, milk, dairy products, and processed food products. The Company’s products include frozen whole and cut chickens; frozen pork cuts and beef cuts; processed food products, such as marinated frozen whole and cut chickens, roosters (sold under the Chester brand) and turkeys; specialty meats, such as sausages, ham products, bologna, frankfurters, salamis, bacon and other smoked products; frozen processed meats, such as hamburgers, steaks, breaded meat products, kibes and meatballs, and frozen processed vegetarian foods; frozen prepared entrees, such as lasagnas and pizzas, as well as other frozen foods, including vegetables, cheese bread and pies; dairy products, such as cheeses, powdered milk and yogurts; juices, soy milk and soy juices; margarine; milk, and soy meal and refined soy flour, as well as animal feed. “

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of BRF in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. BRF has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.92.

NYSE BRFS opened at $3.87 on Monday. BRF has a 1-year low of $2.85 and a 1-year high of $4.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.09. The company has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 1.85.

BRF (NYSE:BRFS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.08. BRF had a return on equity of 16.28% and a net margin of 3.22%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that BRF will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BRFS. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BRF by 62.3% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,436 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in BRF during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in BRF in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of BRF in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of BRF during the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.98% of the company’s stock.

About BRF

BRF SA focuses on raising, producing, and slaughtering poultry and pork for processing, production, and sale of fresh meat, processed products, pasta, margarine, and other products. The company's product portfolio comprises meat products, including frozen whole and cut chicken, frozen pork, and beef; processed food products, such as marinated, frozen, whole and cut chicken, roosters, turkey meat, sausages, ham products, bologna, frankfurters, salamis, bacon, cold meats, other smoked products, chicken sausages, chicken hot dogs, and chicken bologna; and frozen processed meats comprising hamburgers, steaks, breaded meat products, kibbeh, and meatballs.

