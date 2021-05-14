Zacks: Brokerages Expect Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $190.17 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) will announce $190.17 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Chegg’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $189.00 million and the highest is $194.51 million. Chegg reported sales of $153.01 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chegg will report full-year sales of $797.58 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $788.00 million to $811.96 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $969.43 million, with estimates ranging from $943.06 million to $993.32 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Chegg.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $198.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.59 million. Chegg had a negative net margin of 4.26% and a positive return on equity of 13.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS.

Several analysts have issued reports on CHGG shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Chegg from $110.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Chegg from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Citigroup increased their price objective on Chegg from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 price target (up from $110.00) on shares of Chegg in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Chegg in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.22.

Shares of Chegg stock traded down $3.62 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $76.07. 2,464,385 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,842,001. The company has a market cap of $10.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -380.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.99. Chegg has a 52 week low of $54.85 and a 52 week high of $115.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 9.09 and a current ratio of 9.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.63.

In other news, insider John Paul Fillmore sold 51,505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.15, for a total transaction of $4,643,175.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 160,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,438,333.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Nathan J. Schultz sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.26, for a total value of $2,857,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 257,127 shares in the company, valued at $24,493,918.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 465,668 shares of company stock worth $45,003,983 in the last ninety days. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHGG. FMR LLC boosted its position in Chegg by 18,377.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 599,961 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,871,000 after acquiring an additional 596,714 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Chegg by 196.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 163,622 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,237,000 after purchasing an additional 108,483 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Chegg by 107.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,943 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 15,543 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in Chegg in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $356,000. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Chegg by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 93,386 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,671,000 after acquiring an additional 15,337 shares during the last quarter. 98.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them to learn their course materials, succeed in their classes, and save money on required materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include subscription services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

