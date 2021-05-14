Zacks: Brokerages Expect Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) Will Post Earnings of $0.48 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) will report $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Bright Horizons Family Solutions’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.28 to $0.76. Bright Horizons Family Solutions reported earnings of $0.44 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Bright Horizons Family Solutions will report full year earnings of $2.35 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.94 to $2.71. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $4.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.70 to $4.66. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Bright Horizons Family Solutions.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.79. The company had revenue of $377.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.48 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 4.35%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BFAM. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $168.00 to $158.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $145.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $180.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $210.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bright Horizons Family Solutions presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.38.

In other Bright Horizons Family Solutions news, Director David H. Lissy sold 24,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.05, for a total value of $4,506,334.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 208,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,770,107.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen Howard Kramer sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.05, for a total value of $321,195.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,069,186.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 45,696 shares of company stock valued at $8,037,730. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 249.0% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 179.7% in the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000.

NYSE BFAM opened at $132.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.63, a P/E/G ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 0.83. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a 1 year low of $97.23 and a 1 year high of $182.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $159.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Company Profile

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education services, back-up care services, educational advisory services, and other workplace solutions for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

