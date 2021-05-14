Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) to Announce -$0.06 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) to post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Yext’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.06) and the highest is ($0.05). Yext posted earnings of ($0.10) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 40%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, June 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Yext will report full-year earnings of ($0.17) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.19) to ($0.14). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.04) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.09) to $0.03. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Yext.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.07). Yext had a negative return on equity of 63.74% and a negative net margin of 38.54%. The business had revenue of $92.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on YEXT shares. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Yext in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Yext from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Yext from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Truist dropped their target price on shares of Yext from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Yext from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.95.

Shares of NYSE YEXT traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.90. The stock had a trading volume of 42,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 981,350. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.18 and its 200-day moving average is $16.36. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.60 and a beta of 1.68. Yext has a 52 week low of $12.01 and a 52 week high of $20.90.

In other Yext news, CFO Steven Cakebread sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.38, for a total transaction of $145,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $819,134.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Brian Distelburger sold 79,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.79, for a total transaction of $1,582,349.03. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 268,942 shares of company stock valued at $4,659,241. 14.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in Yext by 6.7% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 12,315,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,335,000 after buying an additional 775,832 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Yext by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,462,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,012,000 after purchasing an additional 341,623 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Yext by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,839,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,519,000 after buying an additional 244,090 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Yext by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,694,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,975,000 after buying an additional 368,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Yext by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,622,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,492,000 after buying an additional 117,237 shares during the period. 70.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Yext Company Profile

Yext, Inc organizes business facts to provide answers to consumer questions in North America and internationally. It operates Yext platform, a cloud-based platform that allows its customers to provide answers to consumer questions, to control the facts about their businesses and the content of their landing pages, and to manage their consumer reviews through its Knowledge Network of approximately 200 maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories and social networks.

