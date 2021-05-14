Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Triterras, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIT) to Announce $0.09 EPS

Analysts expect Triterras, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIT) to post $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Triterras’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.07 and the highest is $0.10. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Triterras will report full-year earnings of $0.41 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.34 to $0.51. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.59 to $0.67. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Triterras.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TRIT. Oppenheimer cut Triterras from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Sunday, January 31st. B. Riley decreased their target price on Triterras from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Northland Securities cut Triterras from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Triterras from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 3rd.

TRIT opened at $4.72 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.21. Triterras has a 12 month low of $4.68 and a 12 month high of $15.45.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Triterras in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,875,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Triterras in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,476,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Triterras in the 4th quarter worth approximately $150,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Triterras in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,048,000. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new position in Triterras in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,162,000.

About Triterras

Triterras, Inc operates as a fintech company. It operates Kratos, a commodity trading and trade finance platforms that connects and enables commodity traders to trade and source capital from lenders directly online. The company is headquartered in Singapore.

