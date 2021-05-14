Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) to Announce $0.68 EPS

Brokerages forecast that Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) will announce earnings per share of $0.68 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Monster Beverage’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.73 and the lowest is $0.64. Monster Beverage reported earnings per share of $0.59 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Monster Beverage will report full-year earnings of $2.60 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.54 to $2.68. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.91 to $3.08. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Monster Beverage.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 28.24% and a net margin of 26.99%. Monster Beverage’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on MNST. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $89.00 to $99.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Sunday, May 9th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.10.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MNST. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 82.2% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. 63.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MNST opened at $89.47 on Tuesday. Monster Beverage has a one year low of $63.90 and a one year high of $99.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $94.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.12, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.11.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy teas and shakes, non-carbonated energy drinks, and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks primarily to bottlers and beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, drug stores, foodservice customers, value stores, e-commerce retailers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to bottling and canning operations.

