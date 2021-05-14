Zacks: Analysts Expect Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) to Announce -$1.34 EPS

Brokerages expect Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) to report ($1.34) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Vistra’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.34) and the lowest is ($2.34). Vistra reported earnings of $0.28 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 578.6%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Vistra will report full year earnings of $0.38 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.17) to $1.23. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.32 to $2.38. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Vistra.

Vistra (NYSE:VST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($4.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.33) by ($1.88). Vistra had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 4.98%.

A number of research firms have commented on VST. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vistra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 target price (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Vistra in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Bank of America downgraded Vistra from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Vistra in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating and issued a $20.00 target price (down previously from $24.00) on shares of Vistra in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.43.

Vistra stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.38. 4,340,748 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,124,403. Vistra has a 52-week low of $15.47 and a 52-week high of $24.20. The company has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.07, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.91.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.99%.

In related news, CFO James A. Burke bought 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.85 per share, with a total value of $475,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Brian K. Ferraioli bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $32,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 40,784 shares in the company, valued at $652,544. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 67,000 shares of company stock worth $1,086,790 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VST. Sound Shore Management Inc CT acquired a new position in Vistra during the 1st quarter worth $114,870,000. River Road Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vistra during the 1st quarter worth $110,118,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Vistra by 715.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,218,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,927,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700,526 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vistra by 2,797.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,277,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,440,000 after acquiring an additional 3,164,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Vistra by 17,341.0% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 3,017,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,346,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000,000 shares in the last quarter. 93.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vistra Company Profile

Vistra Corp. is an energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and power generation. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset and Asset Closure. The Retail segment sells electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers.

