Zacks: Analysts Expect Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $409.43 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) will post $409.43 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Veeva Systems’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $410.00 million and the lowest is $408.60 million. Veeva Systems reported sales of $337.11 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Veeva Systems will report full year sales of $1.76 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.76 billion to $1.78 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.06 billion to $2.15 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Veeva Systems.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $396.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.20 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 24.88%. Veeva Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share.

VEEV has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Veeva Systems from $327.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Citigroup raised their price objective on Veeva Systems from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $325.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Veeva Systems from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Veeva Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $299.04.

In related news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,347 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.74, for a total transaction of $602,568.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,101,671.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary Lynne Hedley sold 95 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.66, for a total value of $25,712.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $436,845.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,226 shares of company stock worth $2,663,431. Corporate insiders own 14.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 126,430 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,421,000 after acquiring an additional 35,986 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Veeva Systems by 13.3% during the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 72,262 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,878,000 after buying an additional 8,496 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS lifted its position in Veeva Systems by 6.6% during the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 18,338 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,791,000 after buying an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Veeva Systems by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,030 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,182,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in Veeva Systems by 15.8% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 297,985 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,846,000 after buying an additional 40,565 shares during the period. 77.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:VEEV traded up $7.48 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $253.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 920,671. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $266.97 and a 200-day moving average of $275.90. Veeva Systems has a 52-week low of $183.24 and a 52-week high of $325.54.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva Andi, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network Customer Master, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Doctors; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

Recommended Story: Should I invest in “strong buy” stocks?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Veeva Systems (VEEV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.