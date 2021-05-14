Zacks: Analysts Expect Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM) Will Post Earnings of $0.29 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM) to report $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Stellus Capital Investment’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.29 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.28. Stellus Capital Investment also posted earnings per share of $0.29 in the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Friday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stellus Capital Investment will report full-year earnings of $1.15 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.12 to $1.17. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.12 to $1.20. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Stellus Capital Investment.

Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The investment management company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28. Stellus Capital Investment had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 9.70%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SCM. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Stellus Capital Investment from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stellus Capital Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 38.2% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 9,090 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 2,511 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 146,548 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after purchasing an additional 3,756 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stellus Capital Investment in the 4th quarter valued at about $152,000. Ares Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 595.4% in the 4th quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 530,470 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,772,000 after purchasing an additional 454,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 1,833.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 15,330 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 14,537 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.64% of the company’s stock.

Stellus Capital Investment stock opened at $12.75 on Tuesday. Stellus Capital Investment has a 12-month low of $6.01 and a 12-month high of $13.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $248.45 million, a PE ratio of 51.00 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a $0.0833 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.84%. Stellus Capital Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.30%.

About Stellus Capital Investment

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. The fund prefers to invest in US and Canada.

