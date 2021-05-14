Zacks: Analysts Expect Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) to Post $0.26 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) will announce $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.21 to $0.28. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile posted earnings per share of $0.17 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 52.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile will report full-year earnings of $1.25 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $1.41. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.97. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $513.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $485.76 million. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 9.26%.

SQM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Bank of America began coverage on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, February 15th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.67.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile stock traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $51.07. The stock had a trading volume of 902,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,243,541. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.44 billion, a PE ratio of 82.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.96. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has a 12 month low of $20.50 and a 12 month high of $60.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $53.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.17.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Institutional investors own 12.82% of the company’s stock.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Company Profile

Sociedad QuÃ­mica y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine and its derivatives, lithium and its derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services worldwide. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers for crops, such as vegetables, fruits, and industrial crops.

