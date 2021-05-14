Zacks: Analysts Expect NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) to Post $0.78 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) will report earnings of $0.78 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for NBT Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.80 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.75. NBT Bancorp reported earnings of $0.56 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 39.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, July 26th.

On average, analysts expect that NBT Bancorp will report full year earnings of $2.98 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.54 to $3.33. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.52 to $2.96. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for NBT Bancorp.

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.18. NBT Bancorp had a net margin of 19.96% and a return on equity of 8.73%. The firm had revenue of $116.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.78 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised NBT Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st.

NBTB traded up $0.29 on Friday, reaching $40.34. The company had a trading volume of 2,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,519. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 17.80 and a beta of 0.72. NBT Bancorp has a 1 year low of $26.10 and a 1 year high of $42.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. NBT Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.42%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NBTB. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in NBT Bancorp by 122.7% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 904 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NBT Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in NBT Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $112,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of NBT Bancorp in the first quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NBT Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $209,000. 53.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NBT Bancorp

NBT Bancorp Inc, a financial holding company, provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services. Its deposit products include demand deposit, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, agricultural, and commercial construction loans; indirect and direct consumer, home equity, mortgages, business banking loans, and commercial loans; and residential real estate loans.

