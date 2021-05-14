Zacks: Analysts Expect Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) to Announce $0.50 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) to report $0.50 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Holly Energy Partners’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.50 and the lowest is $0.49. Holly Energy Partners posted earnings of $0.48 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Holly Energy Partners will report full year earnings of $2.18 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.02 to $2.22. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Holly Energy Partners.

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48. Holly Energy Partners had a net margin of 32.83% and a return on equity of 40.34%. The firm had revenue of $127.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HEP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Holly Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James increased their target price on Holly Energy Partners from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut Holly Energy Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded Holly Energy Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $21.00 price target (up previously from $19.00) on shares of Holly Energy Partners in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.86.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Holly Energy Partners in the 4th quarter worth $5,148,000. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 344,070 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,948,000 after buying an additional 71,752 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 261,970 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,720,000 after purchasing an additional 7,191 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 1.2% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 52,699 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Holly Energy Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HEP traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 329,799. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.41 and a beta of 1.12. Holly Energy Partners has a twelve month low of $10.48 and a twelve month high of $21.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.09.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. Holly Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.87%.

About Holly Energy Partners

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. owns and operates petroleum product and crude pipelines, storage tanks, distribution terminals, loading rack facilities, and refinery processing units that support the refining and marketing operations in Texas, New Mexico, Utah, Nevada, Oklahoma, Wyoming, Kansas, Idaho, and Washington.

