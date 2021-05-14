Zacks: Analysts Expect Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.89 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) to announce sales of $1.89 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Cushman & Wakefield’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.92 billion and the lowest is $1.85 billion. Cushman & Wakefield reported sales of $1.74 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Cushman & Wakefield will report full-year sales of $8.14 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.70 billion to $8.51 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $8.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.40 billion to $9.44 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Cushman & Wakefield.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. Cushman & Wakefield had a negative net margin of 2.32% and a negative return on equity of 17.04%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CWK. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Cushman & Wakefield in a report on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.50 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $15.25 to $18.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cushman & Wakefield from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cushman & Wakefield has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

In other news, major shareholder Drone Holding Gp I. Ltd Pagac sold 4,583,655 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.26, for a total value of $79,113,885.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield during the 4th quarter valued at about $149,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new position in Cushman & Wakefield in the 4th quarter worth about $160,000. 72.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CWK opened at $18.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of -21.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 20.26 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.60. Cushman & Wakefield has a fifty-two week low of $8.51 and a fifty-two week high of $18.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09.

About Cushman & Wakefield

Cushman & Wakefield plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific segments.

