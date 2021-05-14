Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.33 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) will announce sales of $4.33 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Vir Biotechnology’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.25 million to $7.40 million. Vir Biotechnology reported sales of $66.99 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 93.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Vir Biotechnology will report full-year sales of $340.37 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $245.53 million to $435.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $619.82 million, with estimates ranging from $234.74 million to $1.00 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Vir Biotechnology.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($1.09). Vir Biotechnology had a negative return on equity of 47.11% and a negative net margin of 339.61%.

VIR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.13.

In other news, EVP Herbert Virgin sold 7,900 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.74, for a total transaction of $503,546.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 82,100 shares in the company, valued at $5,233,054. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,315 shares of company stock worth $1,848,216. 37.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Vir Biotechnology by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,448,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374,316 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 1.9% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,817,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,705,000 after purchasing an additional 72,200 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,966,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,451,000 after purchasing an additional 885,381 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 11.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,077,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,239,000 after purchasing an additional 111,047 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Vir Biotechnology in the fourth quarter worth about $15,298,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VIR opened at $39.55 on Friday. Vir Biotechnology has a fifty-two week low of $25.31 and a fifty-two week high of $141.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.92. The company has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.76 and a beta of -0.99.

About Vir Biotechnology

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

