Zacks: Analysts Anticipate SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) Will Announce Earnings of $0.40 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) to announce earnings of $0.40 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for SLM’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.38 and the highest is $0.42. SLM reported earnings per share of ($0.22) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 281.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SLM will report full-year earnings of $2.93 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.53 to $3.12. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.45 to $2.90. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow SLM.

Get SLM alerts:

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.70. SLM had a net margin of 23.87% and a return on equity of 28.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of SLM from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of SLM from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of SLM from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of SLM from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of SLM from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. SLM has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.33.

Shares of SLM traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.82. The company had a trading volume of 231,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,966,262. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.63. The stock has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.04 and a beta of 1.40. SLM has a 52 week low of $6.48 and a 52 week high of $20.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. SLM’s payout ratio is 9.45%.

SLM declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 27th that permits the company to buyback $1.25 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit services provider to purchase up to 23.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other SLM news, Director Mary Carter Warren Franke bought 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.03 per share, with a total value of $105,210.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SLM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in SLM by 355.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,106,977 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $162,395,000 after acquiring an additional 10,227,408 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in SLM by 97.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 11,191,354 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $138,661,000 after acquiring an additional 5,537,551 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in SLM by 378.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,863,452 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $72,648,000 after acquiring an additional 4,638,001 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in SLM in the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,553,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in SLM in the first quarter worth approximately $46,532,000. 95.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SLM Company Profile

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and omnibus accounts.

See Also: Dollar Cost Averaging

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SLM (SLM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SLM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SLM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.