Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $112.30 Million

Equities research analysts expect Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) to report sales of $112.30 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Shift4 Payments’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $108.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $118.70 million. Shift4 Payments reported sales of $67.40 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 66.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Shift4 Payments will report full year sales of $483.30 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $475.60 million to $487.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $601.40 million, with estimates ranging from $570.80 million to $650.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Shift4 Payments.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $88.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.50 million.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Shift4 Payments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Shift4 Payments from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Shift4 Payments from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments from $75.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on shares of Shift4 Payments from $70.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Shift4 Payments presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.67.

In related news, major shareholder Searchlight Capital Partners I sold 115,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.09, for a total value of $10,939,153.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold 3,226,977 shares of company stock worth $298,975,627 in the last 90 days. 12.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vivid Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in Shift4 Payments by 4.5% during the first quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc. now owns 3,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the period. Taylor Wealth Management Partners raised its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners now owns 43,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,588,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Shift4 Payments in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. 33.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shift4 Payments stock traded down $2.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $78.05. The company had a trading volume of 997,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 958,581. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.59. Shift4 Payments has a 52 week low of $30.00 and a 52 week high of $104.11.

Shift4 Payments Company Profile

Shift4 Payments, Inc provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

