Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.46 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) will announce sales of $3.46 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Otis Worldwide’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.45 billion to $3.46 billion. Otis Worldwide posted sales of $3.03 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 14.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Otis Worldwide will report full-year sales of $13.96 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $13.92 billion to $13.99 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $14.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.37 billion to $14.61 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Otis Worldwide.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. Otis Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on OTIS. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. HSBC raised shares of Otis Worldwide from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.25.

Otis Worldwide stock opened at $77.15 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $72.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.14. Otis Worldwide has a 1 year low of $47.20 and a 1 year high of $79.56.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a boost from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%.

In other news, insider Peiming Zheng sold 15,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.67, for a total transaction of $1,198,458.78. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,496,460.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 67.2% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. 83.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

