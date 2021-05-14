Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) Will Post Earnings of $3.01 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) will announce earnings of $3.01 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Essex Property Trust’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $3.09 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.93. Essex Property Trust posted earnings per share of $3.16 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 4.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Essex Property Trust will report full-year earnings of $12.26 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.00 to $12.46. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $13.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.75 to $13.41. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Essex Property Trust.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by ($0.45). Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 9.46% and a net margin of 39.89%. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.48 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ESS shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $309.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets raised Essex Property Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $275.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Essex Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $302.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Essex Property Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $284.13.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 221.3% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 48,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,459,000 after purchasing an additional 33,242 shares in the last quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands lifted its position in Essex Property Trust by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 17,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,661,000 after buying an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 16,013 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,802,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 478.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,559,000 after acquiring an additional 12,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 35.9% in the first quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 40,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,899,000 after acquiring an additional 10,592 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Essex Property Trust stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $287.75. The stock had a trading volume of 2,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 435,649. The business has a fifty day moving average of $285.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $257.97. Essex Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $186.30 and a fifty-two week high of $300.73. The firm has a market cap of $18.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.75, a PEG ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 3.14.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $2.09 dividend. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.48%.

Essex Property Trust

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

