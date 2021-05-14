Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Will Post Earnings of $0.69 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) to announce earnings of $0.69 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Equity Residential’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.68 and the highest is $0.71. Equity Residential posted earnings per share of $0.86 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 19.8%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Equity Residential will report full-year earnings of $2.75 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.72 to $2.79. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.80 to $3.08. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Equity Residential.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.53). Equity Residential had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 35.97%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EQR. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Evercore ISI raised Equity Residential from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zelman & Associates raised Equity Residential from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Truist downgraded Equity Residential from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Equity Residential currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.20.

NYSE EQR traded up $1.84 on Thursday, hitting $73.82. 1,906,409 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,413,396. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $72.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.61 billion, a PE ratio of 29.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Equity Residential has a 1-year low of $45.42 and a 1-year high of $76.13.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Monday, March 29th were paid a $0.6025 dividend. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 26th. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.05%.

In other Equity Residential news, Director David J. Neithercut sold 20,863 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.11, for a total transaction of $1,567,019.93. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,773.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Michael L. Manelis sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.92, for a total transaction of $729,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,206 shares of company stock valued at $2,546,259. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EQR. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new position in Equity Residential in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Equity Residential in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. CX Institutional grew its position in Equity Residential by 307.0% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Equity Residential during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Equity Residential in the first quarter valued at $43,000. 85.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

