Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) Stock Position Raised by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 137,576 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Yum China were worth $8,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in YUMC. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Yum China in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Yum China during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Yum China during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new position in shares of Yum China in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yum China in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. 81.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on YUMC shares. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Yum China in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Yum China in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Yum China from $63.10 to $68.70 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Yum China from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Yum China from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Yum China currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.34.

YUMC opened at $61.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $25.77 billion, a PE ratio of 46.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $60.30 and a 200-day moving average of $59.00. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.50 and a 52-week high of $64.64.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.08. Yum China had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 6.33%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 24th. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.77%.

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates through two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, COFFii & JOY, East Dawning, Taco Bell, and Lavazza brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, specialty coffee, simmer pot, and Italian coffee categories.

