YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) Trading 5.9% Higher Following Earnings Beat

YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) traded up 5.9% on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $4.13 and last traded at $4.13. 42,378 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,788,759 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.90.
The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.06. YPF Sociedad Anónima had a negative net margin of 13.27% and a negative return on equity of 4.01%.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on YPF. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $3.75.
The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.34. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 1.69.
About YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF)
YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima, an energy company, operates in the oil and gas upstream and downstream activities in Argentina. The company's upstream operations consist of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). Its downstream operations include the refining, marketing, transportation, and distribution of oil, petroleum products, petroleum derivatives, petrochemicals, LPG, and bio-fuels, as well as in gas separation and natural gas distribution operations.
