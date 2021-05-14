YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) Trading 5.9% Higher Following Earnings Beat

YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) traded up 5.9% on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $4.13 and last traded at $4.13. 42,378 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,788,759 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.90.

The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.06. YPF Sociedad Anónima had a negative net margin of 13.27% and a negative return on equity of 4.01%.

Get YPF Sociedad Anónima alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on YPF. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $3.75.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,160,060 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $45,868,000 after acquiring an additional 2,079,689 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 296.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,918,211 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $9,016,000 after buying an additional 1,434,421 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima during the 1st quarter worth about $12,605,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima during the 4th quarter worth about $4,226,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 815,956 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $3,353,000 after buying an additional 132,578 shares during the last quarter. 15.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.34. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 1.69.

About YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF)

YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima, an energy company, operates in the oil and gas upstream and downstream activities in Argentina. The company's upstream operations consist of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). Its downstream operations include the refining, marketing, transportation, and distribution of oil, petroleum products, petroleum derivatives, petrochemicals, LPG, and bio-fuels, as well as in gas separation and natural gas distribution operations.

Featured Article: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Receive News & Ratings for YPF Sociedad Anónima Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YPF Sociedad Anónima and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.