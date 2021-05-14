YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.06, Fidelity Earnings reports. YPF Sociedad Anónima had a negative return on equity of 4.01% and a negative net margin of 13.27%.

Shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima stock traded up $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $4.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,416,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,804,102. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 1.69. YPF Sociedad Anónima has a 52-week low of $2.98 and a 52-week high of $7.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on YPF shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $3.75.

YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima, an energy company, operates in the oil and gas upstream and downstream activities in Argentina. The company's upstream operations consist of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). Its downstream operations include the refining, marketing, transportation, and distribution of oil, petroleum products, petroleum derivatives, petrochemicals, LPG, and bio-fuels, as well as in gas separation and natural gas distribution operations.

