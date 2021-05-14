YETI (NYSE:YETI) PT Raised to $106.00 at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

YETI (NYSE:YETI) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $101.00 to $106.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s price target indicates a potential upside of 23.51% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of YETI from $77.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on YETI from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup raised their price objective on YETI from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of YETI from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on YETI from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.20.

YETI stock opened at $85.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 2.80. YETI has a 1-year low of $24.82 and a 1-year high of $90.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $81.67 and a 200-day moving average of $71.05.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $247.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.11 million. YETI had a return on equity of 84.63% and a net margin of 7.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. Research analysts forecast that YETI will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Hollie Sammons Castro sold 3,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.19, for a total value of $222,863.55. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,204,775.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.48, for a total value of $1,409,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 327,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,057,884.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 87,264 shares of company stock worth $6,525,142 over the last three months. Insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in YETI by 600.0% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in YETI in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in YETI during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of YETI in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in YETI during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 93.49% of the company’s stock.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, tumblers, mugs, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

