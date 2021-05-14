Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $9.02 Million

Brokerages expect that Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA) will post $9.02 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Yatra Online’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $10.70 million and the lowest is $7.34 million. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Yatra Online will report full-year sales of $25.55 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $23.70 million to $27.40 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $50.54 million, with estimates ranging from $48.68 million to $52.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Yatra Online.

Get Yatra Online alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Yatra Online from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Yatra Online from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th.

YTRA stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.95. The company had a trading volume of 2,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 444,155. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.06. Yatra Online has a 52 week low of $0.54 and a 52 week high of $2.94.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Yatra Online by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 2,138,020 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,982,000 after acquiring an additional 500,020 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Yatra Online by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,435,516 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,345,000 after acquiring an additional 181,606 shares during the period. Millrace Asset Group Inc. boosted its stake in Yatra Online by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 1,096,375 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,555,000 after purchasing an additional 175,980 shares during the period. AWM Investment Company Inc. bought a new stake in Yatra Online in the 4th quarter valued at $1,267,000. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC bought a new stake in Yatra Online in the 1st quarter valued at $1,527,000. Institutional investors own 42.62% of the company’s stock.

About Yatra Online

Yatra Online, Inc operates as an online travel company in India and internationally. It operates through Air Ticketing, and Hotels and Packages segments. The company provides travel-related services, including domestic and international air ticketing, hotel bookings, homestays, holiday packages, bus ticketing, rail ticketing, cab bookings, and ancillary services for leisure and business travelers.

Read More: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Yatra Online (YTRA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Yatra Online Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yatra Online and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.