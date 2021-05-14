Yamaha Motor (OTCMKTS:YAMHF) Hits New 12-Month High at $27.65

Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YAMHF) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $27.65 and last traded at $26.41, with a volume of 1475 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.86.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company has a market cap of $9.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.20 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.88.

Yamaha Motor (OTCMKTS:YAMHF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 12th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 billion. Yamaha Motor had a return on equity of 3.10% and a net margin of 1.39%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yamaha Motor Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the land mobility, marine products, robotics, and financial services businesses in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its Land Mobility segment offers motorcycles, leaning multi-wheelers, all-terrain vehicles, recreational off highway vehicles, snowmobiles, and electrically power-assisted bicycles, as well as intermediate parts for products, and knockdown parts.

