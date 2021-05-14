Xylem (NYSE:XYL) Stock Rating Upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Xylem (NYSE:XYL) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has $107.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $73.00.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on XYL. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Xylem from $113.00 to $109.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Xylem from $112.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xylem from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Xylem in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an overweight rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Xylem from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Xylem currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $95.31.

NYSE:XYL opened at $115.85 on Tuesday. Xylem has a 12-month low of $56.63 and a 12-month high of $121.00. The firm has a market cap of $20.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $109.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Xylem will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Xylem news, SVP Claudia S. Toussaint sold 5,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.75, for a total transaction of $611,157.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 59,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,068,106.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Hayati Yarkadas sold 6,447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.28, for a total transaction of $672,293.16. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,616,652.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,383 shares of company stock worth $2,872,363. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Xylem by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 10,686 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Xylem during the 1st quarter valued at about $394,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Xylem by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,674 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after buying an additional 3,323 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Xylem by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 11,802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Xylem by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 231,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,373,000 after purchasing an additional 43,069 shares during the last quarter. 84.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

