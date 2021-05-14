Xinyi Solar (OTCMKTS:XNYIF) Stock Rating Lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Xinyi Solar (OTCMKTS:XNYIF) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Citigroup downgraded Xinyi Solar from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd.

OTCMKTS:XNYIF opened at $1.36 on Monday. Xinyi Solar has a twelve month low of $1.17 and a twelve month high of $3.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.04.

About Xinyi Solar

Xinyi Solar Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, produces and sells solar glass products in the People's Republic of China, Malaysia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sales of Solar Glass; Solar Farm Business; and Engineering, Procurement and Construction Services.

