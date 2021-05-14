Xinyi Solar (OTCMKTS:XNYIF) Stock Rating Lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Xinyi Solar (OTCMKTS:XNYIF) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Citigroup downgraded Xinyi Solar from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd.

Get Xinyi Solar alerts:

OTCMKTS:XNYIF opened at $1.36 on Monday. Xinyi Solar has a twelve month low of $1.17 and a twelve month high of $3.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.04.

Xinyi Solar Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, produces and sells solar glass products in the People's Republic of China, Malaysia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sales of Solar Glass; Solar Farm Business; and Engineering, Procurement and Construction Services.

Featured Article: How to read a candlestick chart



Receive News & Ratings for Xinyi Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xinyi Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.