Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERS) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Xeris Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,037.97% and a negative return on equity of 435.27%.

Shares of NASDAQ XERS traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.43. 126,375 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,483,388. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.97 and a 200 day moving average of $4.90. Xeris Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $2.45 and a 1 year high of $7.94. The company has a quick ratio of 6.65, a current ratio of 6.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49. The stock has a market cap of $204.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 2.22.

In other Xeris Pharmaceuticals news, insider Steven Prestrelski sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.07, for a total value of $40,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 496,824 shares in the company, valued at $2,022,073.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.12% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xeris Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 13th.

About Xeris Pharmaceuticals

Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes ready-to-use injectable and infusible drug formulations. Its proprietary XeriSol and XeriJect formulation technology platforms allow for the subcutaneous and intramuscular delivery of highly-concentrated, ready-to-use formulations of peptides, small molecules, and proteins using commercially available syringes, auto-injectors, multi-dose pens, and infusion pumps.

