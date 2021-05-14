Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Xenon Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 21.76% and a negative net margin of 102.25%.

Shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $16.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $688.59 million, a PE ratio of -17.33 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.53. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $9.32 and a one year high of $21.94.

XENE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Xenon Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.00.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline includes XEN496, A Kv7 potassium channel modulator that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of KCNQ2 epilepsy encephalopathy; and XEN1101, A Kv7 potassium channel modulator, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of epilepsy and other neurological disorders.

