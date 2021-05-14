xBTC Market Capitalization Tops $2.06 Million (xBTC)

xBTC (CURRENCY:xBTC) traded up 2.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 14th. One xBTC coin can now be purchased for about $0.38 or 0.00000748 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, xBTC has traded down 53.7% against the US dollar. xBTC has a market cap of $2.06 million and $22,755.00 worth of xBTC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001965 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002789 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43.13 or 0.00084733 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $312.62 or 0.00614122 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $119.89 or 0.00235510 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 24.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00005014 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $620.15 or 0.01218239 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $552.52 or 0.01085399 BTC.

About xBTC

xBTC’s total supply is 9,181,073 coins and its circulating supply is 5,415,637 coins. The official message board for xBTC is medium.com/@Social.Capital . xBTC’s official Twitter account is @XBTC_Official . xBTC’s official website is xbtc.fi

xBTC Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as xBTC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade xBTC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase xBTC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

