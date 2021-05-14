Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) Upgraded at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have $126.00 price target on the casino operator’s stock, up from their previous price target of $112.00.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on WYNN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $114.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $135.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $80.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Wynn Resorts from $119.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Wynn Resorts from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wynn Resorts currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $113.19.

NASDAQ WYNN opened at $122.42 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.51. Wynn Resorts has a one year low of $67.54 and a one year high of $143.88. The firm has a market cap of $14.16 billion, a PE ratio of -11.71 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.50, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.22.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The casino operator reported ($2.41) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.00) by ($0.41). Wynn Resorts had a negative return on equity of 96.61% and a negative net margin of 25.71%. The business had revenue of $725.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $765.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($3.54) EPS. Wynn Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Wynn Resorts will post -14.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.79, for a total transaction of $47,916.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $826,191.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Craig Scott Billings sold 3,015 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total value of $384,412.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 101,493 shares in the company, valued at $12,940,357.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 66.0% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 295,651 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $37,067,000 after purchasing an additional 117,599 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders increased its stake in Wynn Resorts by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 1,233 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new stake in Wynn Resorts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $255,000. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in Wynn Resorts in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,168,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 12.8% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 13,445 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after buying an additional 1,528 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.49% of the company’s stock.

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P. Wynn, and Kazuo Okada in 2002 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

