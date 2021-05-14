WSP Global (TSE:WSP) PT Raised to C$150.00 at CIBC

WSP Global (TSE:WSP) had its price target upped by analysts at CIBC from C$145.00 to C$150.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 7.19% from the company’s current price.

WSP has been the topic of a number of other reports. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$133.00 price objective on shares of WSP Global in a research report on Friday, January 15th. ATB Capital lowered their price objective on WSP Global from C$128.00 to C$126.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$145.00 target price on shares of WSP Global in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of WSP Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of WSP Global from C$139.00 to C$148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$140.18.

TSE WSP traded up C$4.00 on Friday, hitting C$139.94. 99,294 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 156,064. WSP Global has a 1-year low of C$80.73 and a 1-year high of C$141.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$125.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$115.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.02. The company has a market cap of C$15.89 billion and a P/E ratio of 55.99.

WSP Global (TSE:WSP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.86 by C($0.15). The business had revenue of C$1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.72 billion. Research analysts anticipate that WSP Global will post 4.7399998 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Australia, Asia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

