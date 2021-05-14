WSP Global (OTCMKTS:WSPOF) Price Target Raised to C$150.00 at CIBC

WSP Global (OTCMKTS:WSPOF) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at CIBC from C$145.00 to C$150.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on WSPOF. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on WSP Global from C$125.00 to C$140.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. TD Securities boosted their price objective on WSP Global from C$150.00 to C$155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Desjardins boosted their price objective on WSP Global from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on WSP Global from $122.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on WSP Global from C$139.00 to C$148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.50.

WSP Global stock traded up $9.57 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $111.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,812. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $100.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.20. WSP Global has a 12 month low of $59.60 and a 12 month high of $112.45.

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Australia, Asia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

