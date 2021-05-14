Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 143,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,900 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 0.27% of Worthington Industries worth $9,593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Worthington Industries by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 43,419 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,229,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Worthington Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,913,000. Cardinal Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Worthington Industries by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 5,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Worthington Industries by 239.6% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 53,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,749,000 after buying an additional 37,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in shares of Worthington Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $2,217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.37% of the company’s stock.

In other Worthington Industries news, Director John B. Blystone sold 31,371 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total transaction of $2,217,929.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 182,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,909,537.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eric M. Smolenski sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.29, for a total value of $261,160.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 83,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,473,325.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 185,272 shares of company stock valued at $12,772,542. Insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WOR opened at $68.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.28. Worthington Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.40 and a 12 month high of $75.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $67.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $759.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $872.50 million. Worthington Industries had a net margin of 24.09% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Worthington Industries, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This is an increase from Worthington Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Worthington Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 42.55%.

WOR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Worthington Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Worthington Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st.

Worthington Industries Profile

Worthington Industries, Inc, a metals manufacturing company, focuses on value-added steel processing and manufactured metal products in the United States, Austria, Canada, Mexico, Poland, and Portugal. It operates through two segments, Steel Processing and Pressure Cylinders. The Steel Processing segment processes flat-rolled steel for customers primarily in the automotive, aerospace, agricultural, appliance, construction, container, hardware, heavy-truck, HVAC, lawn and garden, leisure and recreation, office furniture, and office equipment markets.

