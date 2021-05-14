WOM Protocol (WOM) Market Capitalization Reaches $23.24 Million

WOM Protocol (CURRENCY:WOM) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 14th. One WOM Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000445 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, WOM Protocol has traded down 0.1% against the dollar. WOM Protocol has a market capitalization of $23.24 million and approximately $2.69 million worth of WOM Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.27 or 0.00091523 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.16 or 0.00020092 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 30.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00002852 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001978 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $594.90 or 0.01176661 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.80 or 0.00068841 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $57.73 or 0.00114182 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.05 or 0.00063400 BTC.

WOM Protocol Coin Profile

WOM Protocol is a coin. It launched on October 3rd, 2018. WOM Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 103,207,450 coins. WOM Protocol’s official website is womprotocol.io . WOM Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/wom-protocol . WOM Protocol’s official Twitter account is @WOMProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The WOM Protocol, which is based on blockchain technology, will enable brands to access genuine word-of-mouth recommendations. The WOM Protocol will provide a way to reward creators for their product-referring content without compromising consumer trust in the content and its creators. “

Buying and Selling WOM Protocol

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOM Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WOM Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WOM Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

