Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on WTKWY shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wolters Kluwer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.
OTCMKTS:WTKWY traded up $0.52 on Friday, reaching $93.94. 9,909 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,212. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $25.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.90, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.56. Wolters Kluwer has a 52 week low of $68.75 and a 52 week high of $96.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.75.
Wolters Kluwer Company Profile
Wolters Kluwer N.V., together with its subsidiaries, provides professional information, software solutions, and services in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through Health; Tax & Accounting; Governance, Risk & Compliance; and Legal & Regulatory divisions.
