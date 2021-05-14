Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on WTKWY shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wolters Kluwer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

OTCMKTS:WTKWY traded up $0.52 on Friday, reaching $93.94. 9,909 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,212. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $25.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.90, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.56. Wolters Kluwer has a 52 week low of $68.75 and a 52 week high of $96.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.75.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 27th will be given a dividend of $0.903 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 26th. This is a positive change from Wolters Kluwer’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.37. Wolters Kluwer’s payout ratio is presently 55.69%.

Wolters Kluwer Company Profile

Wolters Kluwer N.V., together with its subsidiaries, provides professional information, software solutions, and services in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through Health; Tax & Accounting; Governance, Risk & Compliance; and Legal & Regulatory divisions.

