WISeKey International (NASDAQ:WKEY) Price Target Raised to $11.00

WISeKey International (NASDAQ:WKEY) had its target price upped by HC Wainwright from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

WKEY stock opened at $7.00 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $93.65 million and a P/E ratio of -2.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.92. WISeKey International has a twelve month low of $3.95 and a twelve month high of $22.40.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in WISeKey International stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in WISeKey International Holding AG (NASDAQ:WKEY) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC owned 0.10% of WISeKey International as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WISeKey International Holding AG, a cybersecurity company, provides integrated security solutions for the Internet of Things (IoT) and digital identity ecosystems in Switzerland, rest of Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, IoT and mPKI.

