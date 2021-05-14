Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) by 15.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 38,190 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,817 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Wintrust Financial were worth $2,895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allstate Corp grew its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 26,302 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after buying an additional 1,777 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 30,095 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,839,000 after purchasing an additional 6,938 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 2,596.2% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 22,648 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 21,808 shares during the last quarter. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial during the fourth quarter worth $331,000. Finally, Full18 Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial during the fourth quarter worth $1,585,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WTFC opened at $79.23 on Friday. Wintrust Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $29.51 and a 1 year high of $87.85. The firm has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.57, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.29.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The bank reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $1.13. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 14.33%. The business had revenue of $448.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 5th. Wintrust Financial’s payout ratio is 20.56%.

WTFC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Wintrust Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 1st. Raymond James increased their target price on Wintrust Financial from $78.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Wintrust Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.40.

In related news, EVP Kathleen M. Boege sold 7,261 shares of Wintrust Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.90, for a total value of $587,414.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,569 shares in the company, valued at $1,583,132.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wintrust Financial Profile

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

