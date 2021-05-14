Wing (WING) Price Down 22.9% This Week

Wing (CURRENCY:WING) traded down 5.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 13th. Wing has a total market capitalization of $54.80 million and approximately $8.08 million worth of Wing was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Wing has traded down 22.9% against the US dollar. One Wing coin can currently be purchased for about $34.50 or 0.00069406 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002012 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002722 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $40.10 or 0.00080667 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $302.87 or 0.00609292 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $117.93 or 0.00237239 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00004056 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $531.93 or 0.01070092 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $582.16 or 0.01171144 BTC.

About Wing

Wing launched on September 8th, 2020. Wing’s total supply is 2,713,354 coins and its circulating supply is 1,588,354 coins. Wing’s official message board is medium.com/wingfinance . Wing’s official Twitter account is @Wing_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Wing has designed and is building a DeFi platform dedicated to the digital asset lending market, supporting cross-chain collaborative interaction between various DeFi products. Wing's decentralized governance model and risk control mechanism intend to promote a mutually beneficial relationship between borrowers, creditors, and guarantors. In addition, Wing innovatively showcases a credit evaluation module as a strong example of credit-based DeFi. “

