Windtree Therapeutics (NASDAQ:WINT) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.21 EPS

Windtree Therapeutics (NASDAQ:WINT) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.21), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ WINT traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 431,441. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 0.25. Windtree Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.58 and a 1-year high of $10.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.63.

In other Windtree Therapeutics news, Director James Huang purchased 150,000 shares of Windtree Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.36 per share, with a total value of $354,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 171,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,560. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders purchased a total of 154,791 shares of company stock valued at $366,678 in the last ninety days. 14.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Windtree Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology and medical device company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of acute pulmonary and cardiovascular diseases. Its lead development programs include istaroxime, which is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of acute decompensated heart failure, as well as in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of early cardiogenic shock; AEROSURF, an aerosolized KL4 surfactant, which is in Phase 2b clinical trial to treat respiratory distress syndrome (RDS) in premature infants; lyophilized KL4 surfactant for the treatment of lung injury resulting from COVID-19; and Rostafuroxin that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of genetically associated hypertension.

