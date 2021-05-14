Willow Biosciences Inc. (WLLW.TO) (TSE:WLLW) Price Target Lowered to C$2.00 at ATB Capital

Willow Biosciences Inc. (WLLW.TO) (TSE:WLLW) had its price objective trimmed by ATB Capital from C$2.25 to C$2.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

WLLW stock opened at C$1.15 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 26.92, a current ratio of 27.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52. The company has a market capitalization of C$141.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.43. Willow Biosciences Inc. has a 12 month low of C$0.29 and a 12 month high of C$2.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$1.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1.19.

Get Willow Biosciences Inc. (WLLW.TO) alerts:

About Willow Biosciences Inc. (WLLW.TO)

Willow Biosciences Inc, a biotechnology company, produces plant derived compounds for the pharmaceutical, health and wellness, and consumer packaged goods industries in Canada. It primarily focuses on the production of cannabinoids for the treatment for pain, anxiety, obesity, cancer, and brain disorders.

Featured Story: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for Willow Biosciences Inc. (WLLW.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willow Biosciences Inc. (WLLW.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.