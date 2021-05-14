Willow Biosciences Inc. (WLLW.TO) (TSE:WLLW) Price Target Lowered to C$2.00 at ATB Capital

Willow Biosciences Inc. (WLLW.TO) (TSE:WLLW) had its price objective trimmed by ATB Capital from C$2.25 to C$2.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.
WLLW stock opened at C$1.15 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 26.92, a current ratio of 27.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52. The company has a market capitalization of C$141.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.43. Willow Biosciences Inc. has a 12 month low of C$0.29 and a 12 month high of C$2.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$1.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1.19.
About Willow Biosciences Inc. (WLLW.TO)
