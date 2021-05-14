Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) Holdings Raised by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) by 14.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JustInvest LLC bought a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the 1st quarter valued at $326,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 151.6% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 69,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,794,000 after acquiring an additional 41,579 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public in the 1st quarter worth $1,455,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WLTW opened at $263.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $33.94 billion, a PE ratio of 33.65 and a beta of 0.71. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 12 month low of $179.31 and a 12 month high of $271.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $243.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $218.83.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 14.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.34 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 11.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.91%.

Several analysts have issued reports on WLTW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $221.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Truist raised their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $274.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $240.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Willis Towers Watson Public currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $240.57.

Willis Towers Watson Public Company Profile

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

