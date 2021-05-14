William Blair Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for ShotSpotter, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI)

ShotSpotter, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI) – Stock analysts at William Blair decreased their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of ShotSpotter in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 12th. William Blair analyst M. Pfau now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.01 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.02. William Blair also issued estimates for ShotSpotter’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.01 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS.

Get ShotSpotter alerts:

SSTI has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ShotSpotter from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Roth Capital increased their target price on ShotSpotter from $41.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Craig Hallum raised ShotSpotter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Northland Securities increased their price objective on ShotSpotter from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.17.

SSTI stock opened at $36.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $421.27 million, a P/E ratio of 156.87, a P/E/G ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.73 and its 200 day moving average is $38.26. ShotSpotter has a 52 week low of $20.26 and a 52 week high of $53.97.

ShotSpotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. ShotSpotter had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 9.66%.

In other news, CEO Ralph A. Clark sold 10,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.67, for a total value of $372,394.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 479,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,088,926.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas T. Groos sold 50,000 shares of ShotSpotter stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.81, for a total transaction of $1,840,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 294,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,827,109.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 83,925 shares of company stock valued at $3,125,951. Company insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ShotSpotter by 253.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in ShotSpotter in the first quarter worth $110,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in ShotSpotter by 14.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in ShotSpotter in the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Moreno Evelyn V purchased a new position in ShotSpotter during the fourth quarter valued at $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.09% of the company’s stock.

About ShotSpotter

ShotSpotter, Inc provides precision-policing and security solutions for law enforcement and security personnel in the United States, South Africa, and the Bahamas. Its solutions include ShotSpotter Respond, a public safety solution, which serves cities and municipalities to identify, locate, and deter gun violence by incorporating a real-time gunshot detection system into their policing systems; and ShotSpotter Connect, a patrol management software to help plan directed patrols and tactics for crime deterrence.

Featured Story: How Buying a Call Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for ShotSpotter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ShotSpotter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.