William Blair Reiterates “Market Perform” Rating for American International Group (NYSE:AIG)

William Blair reiterated their market perform rating on shares of American International Group (NYSE:AIG) in a research note released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. William Blair also issued estimates for American International Group’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.12 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.19 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on AIG. Citigroup raised their price target on American International Group from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American International Group from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on American International Group from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on American International Group from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on American International Group from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $46.31.

AIG stock opened at $50.85 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.04. The company has a market cap of $43.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.36. American International Group has a twelve month low of $23.48 and a twelve month high of $52.70.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $10.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.56 billion. American International Group had a positive return on equity of 3.62% and a negative net margin of 10.82%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that American International Group will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. American International Group’s payout ratio is currently 27.89%.

In other American International Group news, EVP Kevin T. Hogan sold 41,000 shares of American International Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.28, for a total value of $2,143,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 165,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,652,705.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in American International Group by 100.4% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 549 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American International Group during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American International Group during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American International Group during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American International Group in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.04% of the company’s stock.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

