William Blair Comments on Larimar Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:LRMR)

Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LRMR) – Equities research analysts at William Blair increased their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Larimar Therapeutics in a report issued on Tuesday, May 11th. William Blair analyst M. Minter now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.61) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.75). William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Larimar Therapeutics’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.67) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.72) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.75) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.72) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.73) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.81) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.82) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.09) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.30) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($2.59) EPS.

LRMR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Larimar Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Larimar Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

Shares of LRMR opened at $11.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $180.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 0.65. Larimar Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $8.00 and a fifty-two week high of $25.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.17.

Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.11.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Larimar Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $35,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Larimar Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $65,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Larimar Therapeutics by 6,993.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 5,525 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Larimar Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $164,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Larimar Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $277,000. 88.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Larimar Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing treatments for rare diseases. The company's lead product candidate is CTI-1601, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia, a rare and progressive genetic disease. Larimar Therapeutics, Inc is headquartered in Bala Cynwyd, Pennsylvania.

