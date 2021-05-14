WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $103 million-$103 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $117.67 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded WidePoint from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th.

Get WidePoint alerts:

WYY stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.04. 94,696 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 191,426. WidePoint has a 12 month low of $4.60 and a 12 month high of $15.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.49.

WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The technology company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.94. The business had revenue of $28.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.39 million.

In related news, Director Otto J. Guenther sold 10,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.60, for a total transaction of $99,360.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 58,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $558,297.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Otto J. Guenther sold 6,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.63, for a total value of $59,706.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 51,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $500,336.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

About WidePoint

WidePoint Corporation provides trusted mobility management (TM2) solutions to the corporations, governments, and not-for-profit organizations in North America and Europe. It offers TM2 solutions through a federal government certified proprietary portal to manage, analyze, and protect communications assets, as well as deploy identity management solutions that provide secured virtual and physical access to restricted environments.

Further Reading: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Receive News & Ratings for WidePoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WidePoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.