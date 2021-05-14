WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “WideOpenWest, Inc. is a cable operator primarily in the United States. The company provides high-speed Internet, cable TV and phone serving communities. WideOpenWest, Inc.is based in Englewood, United States. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on WOW. KeyCorp upped their target price on WideOpenWest from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Truist Securities upgraded WideOpenWest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $12.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday. Stephens upgraded WideOpenWest from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $7.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist upgraded WideOpenWest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.20.

WOW stock opened at $15.15 on Wednesday. WideOpenWest has a one year low of $4.72 and a one year high of $18.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 60.60 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.51.

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.01). WideOpenWest had a net margin of 1.78% and a negative return on equity of 11.04%. As a group, analysts forecast that WideOpenWest will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in WideOpenWest in the first quarter worth approximately $136,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in WideOpenWest by 76.8% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 43,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 19,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in WideOpenWest by 68.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 43,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 17,400 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in WideOpenWest during the first quarter worth approximately $165,000. Finally, MYDA Advisors LLC boosted its position in WideOpenWest by 262.3% during the first quarter. MYDA Advisors LLC now owns 163,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,215,000 after purchasing an additional 118,013 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

WideOpenWest, Inc provides high speed data, cable television, and digital telephony services to residential and business services customers in the United States. Its video services include basic cable services that comprise local broadcast television and local community programming; digital cable services; WOW! tv+ that offers traditional cable video and cloud DVR functionality, voice remote with Google Assistant, and Netflix integration along with access to various streaming services and apps through the Google Play Store; and ultra-video products, as well as offers commercial-free movies, TV shows, sports, and other special event entertainment programs.

