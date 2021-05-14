Whole Earth Brands (NASDAQ:FREE) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Whole Earth Brands (NASDAQ:FREE) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $493 million-$505 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $472.85 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Whole Earth Brands in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on Whole Earth Brands in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Whole Earth Brands in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They set a buy rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Whole Earth Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $18.67.

Whole Earth Brands stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.91. The stock had a trading volume of 515,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 337,477. Whole Earth Brands has a 12 month low of $6.92 and a 12 month high of $14.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.78. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Whole Earth Brands (NASDAQ:FREE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $75.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.15 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Whole Earth Brands will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

About Whole Earth Brands

Whole Earth Brands, Inc operates as a food company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Branded CPG and Flavors & Ingredients. The Branded CPG segment focuses on building a branded portfolio serving consumers seeking zero-calorie, low-calorie, natural, no-sugar added, and plant-based products.

