Whitbread (OTCMKTS:WTBDY) Upgraded to Overweight by Morgan Stanley

Whitbread (OTCMKTS:WTBDY) was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Whitbread in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Whitbread in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Whitbread in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Societe Generale reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Whitbread in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Whitbread in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of OTCMKTS WTBDY opened at $10.77 on Friday. Whitbread has a twelve month low of $6.43 and a twelve month high of $12.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.93.

Whitbread PLC operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates approximately 820 hotels with 78,500 rooms under the Premier Inn and the hub by Premier Inn brand names; and restaurants under the Brewers Fayre, Beefeater, Cookhouse & Pub, Bar+Block, Thyme, and Table Table brands.

