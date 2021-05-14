WeTrust (TRST) Market Cap Reaches $1.40 Million

WeTrust (CURRENCY:TRST) traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 14th. WeTrust has a market cap of $1.40 million and $362.00 worth of WeTrust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, WeTrust has traded down 34.1% against the U.S. dollar. One WeTrust coin can currently be bought for about $0.0152 or 0.00000030 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $45.64 or 0.00089964 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.34 or 0.00020375 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 24.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002591 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001971 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $559.95 or 0.01103734 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.98 or 0.00070915 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.78 or 0.00113896 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.27 or 0.00063616 BTC.

WeTrust Profile

TRST is a coin. Its launch date was April 18th, 2017. WeTrust’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 92,147,500 coins. WeTrust’s official message board is medium.com/wetrust-blog . The Reddit community for WeTrust is /r/WeTrustPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for WeTrust is www.wetrust.io . WeTrust’s official Twitter account is @WeTrustPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “WeTrust is a collaborative lending and insurance platform built on the blockchain created as an alternative to traditional finance and provide community based form of credit scores, insurance, and banking. The first product being built at WeTrust is a Rotating Savings and Credit Association (ROSCA) platform running on a decentralized blockchain, Ethereum. WeTrust ROSCA allows users to save and issue credit as a group, at self-determined and fair interest rates. TrustCoin is an Ethereum-based token that is used to fuel operations within the WeTrust services, like its ROSCA platform and future products. “

Buying and Selling WeTrust

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WeTrust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WeTrust should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WeTrust using one of the exchanges listed above.

